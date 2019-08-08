|
Anthony G. DeGerolamo, 89, of Pittston, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Wesley Village, Pittston.
Born in Pittston, April 15, 1930, son of the late George and Stella Sobuta DeGerolamo.
He was a member of Our Lady of The Eucharist Parish, Pittston.
Anthony was a 1948 graduate of Pittston High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Korean conflict.
During his early years, he was best known for playing baseball with the Pittston Red Devils and also played with the Air Force baseball team in Texas.
Tony was a great fan of the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed drawing and made many sketches, played piano, guitar and accordion, for which he was self-taught. He enjoyed gardening and was a true animal lover.
He was employed as for many years as a carpenter and, prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Luzerne County Courthouse.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, in Sept. 2009; infant son; and sister, Josephine Martinelli.
He is survived by sons, Anthony and wife, Bridget, Pittston; James and wife, Denise, Avoca; daughters, Dolores "DeDe" DeGerolamo, Pittston; Karen Baranowski and husband, Jim, Ransom; grandchildren; Tony, Katie, T.J., Jenna, Brittnee and Jimmy; and great-granddaughter, Amelia.
For many years, Dr. Charles Manganiello has been caring for our father, Anthony DeGerolamo, we are truly grateful for his medical care, kindness and compassion. We would also like to thank the staff at Wesley Village and Hospice Care of the Sacred Heart.
A private memorial service will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Military honors will be accorded at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 8, 2019