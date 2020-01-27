|
Anthony G. Prushinski, 56, of Gilbertsville, passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville.
Tony was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of Marion George Prushinski and the late Theodore Prushinski.
He was a 1982 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and a graduate of Wilkes University, where he received his degree in business administration. Tony also played football for both GAR High School and Wilkes University.
He was employed as a branch manager for the Automotive Finance Corp.
In addition to his mother, Tony is survived by his wife of 19 years, Doreen Suda Prushinski; his brother, Ted Prushinski and his wife, Julie, Bear, Del.; niece, Alexandra Prushinski; nephew, T.J. Prushinski; aunts, uncles and cousins; along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry will officiate.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Parking is available in the church parking lots located behind the church on South Hancock Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, 17 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
