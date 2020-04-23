|
Anthony Griglock Jr., 55, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
His death was due to complications of the COVID-19 Virus. The last three years, Tony resided at North Penn Manor.
Born in the Pittston Hospital on April 30, 1964, he was the son of Anthony Sr. and Eleanor Argonis Griglock.
Tony was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1982. He was very athletic, lettering three years in football and track (shot put and discus).
After graduation, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His enlistment started in Pensacola, Fla., then on to Winter Harbor, Maine; Adak, Alaska, and the Marianna Islands, Guam. Tony's rank was a petty officer (Naval Stations). He specialized in Morse code as a specialized field of computers operator.
Tony graduated from Luzerne County Community College with a degree in special science along with a double major in math. He also attended Wilkes College.
Besides his parents, Tony is survived by his brother, Dave, California; brother, Joe, Exeter; sister, Lori Ann, Poconos; good friend, Kathy; nieces, Cassandra, Emily and Quinn; and nephews, David Jr. and Ethan.
Tony was a great fan of the Yankees, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Flyers Hockey Team. For 15 years, he adored and enjoyed his Bichon Friese dog, Sheby (now deceased).
"Tony, our dearly beloved will be missed very much!"
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.
Arrangements entrusted to Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2020