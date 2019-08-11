|
Anthony H. Jakucionis, 42, of Exeter, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Anthony S. and Irene Lonser Jakucionis, Exeter.
Anthony graduated from Wyoming Area Catholic schools and attended Wyoming Area High School.
He was self-employed and was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and the New York Yankees.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Mary Barrett Lonser; and paternal grandparents, Anthony and Clara Bartoli Jakucionis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Mountain View Burial Park, Harding.
Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA or Blue Chip Animal Shelter, or to the Willie Lopez Fund, c/o Vaughn Klebig, 6100 Stevenson Blvd., Freemont, CA 94538.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 11, 2019