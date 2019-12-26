|
|
Anthony J. Delayo, 81, of Scranton, entered eternal peace Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Raised in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Anthony and Katherine Cassella Delayo. Tony attended Old Forge public schools, served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and was the owner of Tony's Floor Shop in Avoca.
He never missed a family gathering and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tony was a racing enthusiast with a quick wit who could make anyone smile.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Sweeney. He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Philomena Korman, Marion Boginski, Lucille Yager, Josephine Valencia, and Joanne Slack; and three brothers, Michael, Francis, and John Delayo.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen Goodlavage and husband, Joseph, Jenkins Twp.; and Marie Kinder, Birdsboro; a son, Anthony Delayo and wife, Stacy, Dallas; a brother, Joseph Delayo, Jenkins Twp.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the chapel at Cathedral Cemetery, Oram Street in Scranton, with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Geisinger Health Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr. supervisor.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019