Detective Anthony "Tony" J. Nork, 73, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Residential Home and Health Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, with his loving wife at his side.



He was born in Nanticoke on Dec. 20, 1946, and was the son of the late John F. and Jane Wierdak Nork and he was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Wilkes-Barre.



Tony was best known as a detective for the Nanticoke Police Deptarment and later served on the police civil service board, he then went on to serve the people of Pennsylvania as a corrections officer for 24 years



Tony was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War with the rank and grade of SP5-E5.



He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Nanticoke, where he was an usher, member of the Holy Name Society and chairman of the church's bazaar. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. He loved basketball and coaching, especially junior girls from St. Mary's Church and Knights of Columbus boys basketball from first to eighth grade.



Peggy and Tony belonged to Pride Motorcycle Club and loved to ride together. They also participated numerous charities.



Presently surviving are his loving wife, the former Peggy Finneyl; daughter Kimberly Nork, North Carolina; brother, John Nork, Connecticut; sisters, Louise Stuart, Saco, Maine; Marie Williamson, Old Forge; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church with the Rev. James Nash officiating. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at calling that will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Residential Home and Health Hospice for their compassion and caring of Tony, including Carrie, Carley, Clover, Terry, Karen and Sandy. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 22, 2019