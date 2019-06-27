Home

Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
Anthony Joseph Mirra Jr. Obituary
Anthony Joseph Mirra Jr., 69, of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Anthony J. Sr. and Stella Rayeski Mirra.

Tony attended Wyoming Area High School and owned and operated Mirra's Farm in Wyoming for many years along with his parents.

He is survived by his fiancée, Donna Knauer, Wyoming; a sister, Carol Stash, Wyoming; niece and godchild, Tanya Stash; and nephew, John A. Stash.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Monsignor John Sempa officiating.

Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

The family will be providing flowers and they kindly request that, in lieu of floral tributes, you consider making memorial donations to The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, 510 S. 31st St., Camp Hill, PA 17011 or www.pfb.com/the-foundation/contributions.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 27, 2019
