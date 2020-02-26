|
|
Anthony "Tony" Pall, 67, of Hunlock Creek, passed away early Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Oct. 17, 1952, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Anthony and Anna Walsh Pall, West Nanticoke.
Tony was an active member of St. Faustina Parish and served as usher; was a member of Rimrock Muzzleloader Club and the Susquehanna Valley Beagle Club, Nescopeck. Above all, Tony loved being around his family, especially his grandchildren, the pure joy of his life. Following retirement from serving over 30 years at Price Chopper, where he was manager of the meat department, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons-in-law and grandchildren, woodworking and displaying his many model trains.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant twin sisters, Margaret and Mary.
He is survived by his beloved wife, the former Jean Kuscavage, with whom he would have celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on April 20; daughters, Jodi Phillips (Mike), Sweet Valley; and Karyn McClintick (Sean), Harrisburg; grandchildren, Michael Anthony and Jase Pall Phillips; Adelynn Jeane and Brantley Pall McClintick; his brother, Stephen Pall (Betty Jane), Hunlock Creek; a sister, Suzanne Bernatovich (Mike), Kemah, Texas; several loving cousins; niece; and nephews; as well as many lifelong friends; and his four faithful beagles.
The funeral will begin with a prayer service at 11 a.m. Friday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Hunlock Creek.
Viewing and visitation hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tony's memory may be given to the family for the Rimrock Muzzleloader Club, or please make a donation to St. Faustina Parish.
For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020