Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
126 Nesbitt St.
Larksville, PA
Anthony W. Dragan Obituary
Anthony W. Dragan, 87, formerly of Larksville, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Larksville, son of the late Joseph and Viola Bedoski Dragan. Tony served in the U.S. Army, and worked in the furniture industry as an upholsterer.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley; and sisters, Bernadine Zim; and Irene Dragan.

Tony is survived by his brother, Joseph Dragan; sister, Theresa Durk; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020
