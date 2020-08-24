Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Antionette Hamilton Grosky

Antionette Hamilton Grosky Obituary

Antionette Hamilton Grosky, 51, of Duryea, passed away Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Duryea on May 17, 1969, and was the daughter of the late Lawrence E. Hamilton and Mary "Marlene" Cimakasky Hamilton. Antionette was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1987, and she was also a graduate of the Empire Beauty Acadamy, specializing in cosmetology. Antionette worked many years for Fleet Bank Inc., Moosic.

Antionette was a very talented artist, that enjoyed drawing and painting, she enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, James Grosky and his wife, Jennifer, Ashley; Tasha Grosky, West Wyoming. Also surviving are her grandson, Dante Hamilton; her sisters, Laura Hamilton, West Virginia; Jeannine Hamilton, Georgia; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A blessing service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka, of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca, officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. If attending the service or visitation, please be mindful that masks and physical distancing are required at all times.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


