Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Alunni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Alunni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Alunni Obituary

Antoinette Alunni, 80, of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Antoinette, or "Toni," was born and raised in Swoyersville. Daughter of the late Anthony Padalski and Sally Antanaitis, she was a 1957 graduate of Swoyersville High School. Employed by Bell Telephone, Toni began her career as an operator and held several different positions before she retired after 30 plus years of dedication.

Toni loved to serve her community by volunteering many hours with the Swoyersville Hose Co. No. 2 and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Toni always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling to Las Vegas, Atlantic City and hosting holidays and summer cookouts. Toni was an avid gardener, she loved Bingo, the casino and she crocheted beautiful handmade doilies, often gifting them to others. Extremely kind and generous, Toni always had a smile, story or laugh to share at just the right moment and she loved spending time at the lake with her family.

Most treasured were her grandchildren, Kara, Santino and Dominic. Proud "Grammy Toni" lovingly helped to raise them and she took them on many memorable adventures. She never missed a school event, concert, volleyball, little league, ice hockey or football game.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Sally and Anthony Padalski; and siblings, Josephine Gosart; Anthony Padalski Jr.; Irene Kaminski; Hedwig McNeice; and Stanley Padalski.

Surviving are her daughter, Sherry Romanowski and husband, Paul, Swoyersville; son, Ronald Alunni and wife, Karen, Forty Fort; grandchildren, Kara Romanowski; Tino and Dominic Alunni; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Lehman and Gregory Funeral home, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne. Masks are required at funeral home and church as well as social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -