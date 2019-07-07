Our loving mother and grandmother, Antoinette Catherine Orzello Adonizio Pesotini of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 101.



Antoinette, affectionately known as Kay, was born in West Wyoming on Oct. 17, 1917, to the late Dominick Orzello and Concetta Orzello Adonizio. She was married to the late Alfred "Peck" Pesotini for 61 years.



She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Duryea.



Her life was spent as a homemaker. Kay was a wonderful cook, loved to read, draw and most of all spend time with her family. Everyone would gather at the homestead for holidays, birthdays and Sundays as she was the heart of her family.



Kay was truly a role model for her loved ones; she was the most kind-hearted, generous and loving person and will be greatly missed by all.



In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters, and daughter-in-law, Donna Pesotini.



She is survived by her sons, Alfred (Rose) Pesotini Jr., Kenny (Cathy) Pesotini, Wayne (Marianne) Pesotini, and Bryan (Kathy) Pesotini; grandchildren, Marie (Joe) Osiecki, Diane (John) Allan, Barbara (Jeff) Davis, Marianne (Marty) Kuna, Rosanne (Keith) Dickson, Sharon (Rob) Jones, Rebecca (Tom) Kenzakoski, Patricia (Seth) Goodman, Kenneth (Stella) Pesotini, Noelle (Jack) Smith, Tony Pesotini, Jamie (Kitt) Barrese and Bryan Pesotini Jr.; 24 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, the last sibling, the Rev. Joseph J. Adonizio.



Funeral and visitation services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral services have been entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, Pittston. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 7, 2019