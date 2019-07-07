Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Pesotini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Catherine Pesotini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Catherine Pesotini Obituary
Our loving mother and grandmother, Antoinette Catherine Orzello Adonizio Pesotini of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 101.

Antoinette, affectionately known as Kay, was born in West Wyoming on Oct. 17, 1917, to the late Dominick Orzello and Concetta Orzello Adonizio. She was married to the late Alfred "Peck" Pesotini for 61 years.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Duryea.

Her life was spent as a homemaker. Kay was a wonderful cook, loved to read, draw and most of all spend time with her family. Everyone would gather at the homestead for holidays, birthdays and Sundays as she was the heart of her family.

Kay was truly a role model for her loved ones; she was the most kind-hearted, generous and loving person and will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters, and daughter-in-law, Donna Pesotini.

She is survived by her sons, Alfred (Rose) Pesotini Jr., Kenny (Cathy) Pesotini, Wayne (Marianne) Pesotini, and Bryan (Kathy) Pesotini; grandchildren, Marie (Joe) Osiecki, Diane (John) Allan, Barbara (Jeff) Davis, Marianne (Marty) Kuna, Rosanne (Keith) Dickson, Sharon (Rob) Jones, Rebecca (Tom) Kenzakoski, Patricia (Seth) Goodman, Kenneth (Stella) Pesotini, Noelle (Jack) Smith, Tony Pesotini, Jamie (Kitt) Barrese and Bryan Pesotini Jr.; 24 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, the last sibling, the Rev. Joseph J. Adonizio. 

Funeral and visitation services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral services have been entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now