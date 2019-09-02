|
Antoinette M. Bauman, 99, formerly of Hughestown, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Delconte Mastorio.
Antoinette was a graduate of Pittston High School. She retired from OwensIllinois.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bauman, in 1996; brothers, Samuel, Michael, Frank and Anthony Mastorio; sisters, Frances Mastorio and Isabel Oliveri.
Surviving are her daughter, Mary Ellen Sabecky, Shavertown; sons, Joseph Bauman, Long Beach Island, N.J.; Howard Bauman and his wife, Betty, Larksville; William Bauman and his wife, Maria, Bloomsburg; and Michael Bauman and his wife, Carol, Hughestown; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lynch, New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to the staff at The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care they provided to Antoinette.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.
Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Phoenix Street, Duryea.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 2, 2019