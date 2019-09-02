Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Antoinette M. Bauman Obituary
Antoinette M. Bauman, 99, formerly of Hughestown, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Delconte Mastorio.

Antoinette was a graduate of Pittston High School. She retired from OwensIllinois.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bauman, in 1996; brothers, Samuel, Michael, Frank and Anthony Mastorio; sisters, Frances Mastorio and Isabel Oliveri.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary Ellen Sabecky, Shavertown; sons, Joseph Bauman, Long Beach Island, N.J.; Howard Bauman and his wife, Betty, Larksville; William Bauman and his wife, Maria, Bloomsburg; and Michael Bauman and his wife, Carol, Hughestown; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lynch, New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to the staff at The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care they provided to Antoinette.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.

Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Phoenix Street, Duryea.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

To leave a condolence, visit Antoinette's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 2, 2019
