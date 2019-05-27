Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoinette P. Nardone. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service 142 South Washington Street Wilkes-Barre , PA 18701 (570)-823-4567 Send Flowers Obituary

Antoinette P. Nardone, 86, a longtime resident of Kingston, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Tufts Medical Center, Boston.



Born June 16, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Thomas P. Nardone and Josephine E. Nardone.



Antoinette was a graduate of St. Ann's Academy and earned her degree from Marywood University.



Prior to retirement, Antoinette was a lab manager at Associated Internists in Kingston and previously worked as a phlebotomy instructor in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Antoinette was an accomplished pianist and cellist. She enjoyed community theater and Broadway. She loved traveling, especially to Italy and for decades she made a yearly pilgrimage to Puerto Rico.



Her brother, P. Paul Nardone; preceded her in death.



Antoinette is survived by her sister, Maria C. Kaegi and her husband, Emil, Mission Viejo, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Kathryn M. Nardone, Shrewsbury, Mass. She was a wonderful aunt and will be greatly missed by a niece, Pamela M. Rawlings; nephews, E. Miles Kaegi, Thomas P. Kaegi, David M. Kaegi and Robert P. Nardone; and other family and friends.



A celebration of Antoinette's life will begin with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Church of St. Nicholas. The burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Memories and condolences may be shared with Antoinette's family at

