Archabald Williams, 78, a life resident of Pittston, passed away early Saturday morning, June 15, 2019. His wife was Deborah Sweeney Williams; and they would have been married 31 years on June 25.



Born Nov. 22, 1940, Archie was the son of the late William and Mary Catherine Williams. He was a retired painter and was an active member of American Legion Post 477 Pittston. A husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to many, he was known to be seen with his pet companion, Cooper. He also cherished spending time with his granddaughter, Chelsea, who was the apple of his eye, or his lifelong friend, Stephanie Doukas. Archie enjoyed playing pool, cards, and going to the race track; he was well known for his sense of humor.



He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne, Robert and James; and a sister, Joan.



Also surviving are seven children, Leslie Gentner and husband, Michael; Martin Williams; Stephanie Williams and companion, Ryan Mully; Archie Williams and wife, Nancy; Brian Williams; Steven Williams; and Paulette Williams Musto; three brothers, Wicker and wife, Betty; Edward and wife, Ruthy; and George; five sisters, Carol Sergio; Charlotte Casterlin and husband, Clarence; Mary Beth Mazonis and husband, James; Cathy Nalaschi and husband, Gino; and June Williams; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.



The funeral will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a blessing service at Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.