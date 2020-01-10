Home

Edwards and Russin Funeral Home
717 Main Street
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-2741
Arlene B. Campbell

Arlene B. Campbell Obituary
Arlene B. Campbell, 76, of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Carbondale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Arlene was born in Scranton to the late Joseph and Julia Salonick Hafner.

She worked at Offset Paperback, Dallas, for 20 years prior to retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest L. Green; daughter, Sally Lynn Prothroe; brother, Joseph Hafner; and sister, Marion Sadowski.

Arlene is survived by her sons, Joseph Campbell and wife Ellen; John Green and wife, Stefani; Robert Campbell and wife, Erica; daughters, Julianne Stuart Houck and husband, Dale; Lisa Precone and companion, Peter; Kathleen Campbell; Michelle Moscatelli and her husband, Chris; 19 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Romancho and her husband, Harry; along with many nieces and nephews.

As per Arlene's request, there will be no visitation or service.

The funeral was entrusted to Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020
