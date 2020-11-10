Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery
Mountain Road,
Larksville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Finley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene B. Finley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene B. Finley Obituary

Arlene B. Finley, 96, formerly of Kingston, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence Burrell Besecker.

She was a 1942 graduate of the former Kingston High School and also Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business. She was employed as a secretary by Commonwealth Telephone Company, retiring in 1986.

Arlene was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston. She was also a member of the Kingston Senior Center, where she enjoyed exercise classes, shuffleboard tournaments and holiday parties.

In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Finley, in 1986; brothers, Frank and Harry Besecker; and sisters, Florence Kruger; and Ruth Bevan.

Surviving are her daughter, Maureen Marascio and her husband, Daniel, Shavertown; grandchildren, Daniel and his wife, Jessica; Ryan and his wife, Melissa; great-grandsons, Hunter, Logan, Carter and Miles; sister, Lois Yanuski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at noon Friday in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Mountain Road, Larksville.

Arrangements from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -