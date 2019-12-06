|
Arlene Marie Kosker Eldridge, 74, of Nanticoke, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Nanticoke on Oct. 27, 1945. Early in life, she lived in New Jersey and was a graduate of Vailsburg High School, Newark.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Tedd; and her parents and seven siblings.
Arlene and Tedd owned and operated the family business, Eldridge and Son Construction Company Inc.
Surviving are her daughters, Denise "Dee" Eldridge-Golembeski and husband, Art, Scranton; Lori Hulse and husband, Chris, Nanticoke; Michelle Rinus and husband, Rich Jr., Nanticoke. She is also survived by her son, Tedd, Jr., along with his fiancé, Stephanie Danko, also of Nanticoke. She has been blessed with grandchildren, Christopher; Karyn, Gabrielle, Ethan, Cerenity, Aubrianna, Luke and Lisa; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Tyler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Faustina's Parish, Nanticoke, and before that she was a long-time member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Plymouth. In her younger years, she spent her time working the hot lunch program at Holy Child Elementary School, Plymouth, as well as volunteering with the Shawnee Indians Mini Football teams, of which her children were active.
Family time was the most important thing to her. She was best known for being "mom's taxi," driving her four children all over for school or church activities, music lessons, sports and anything else they needed.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. A viewing and period of visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr., Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or by calling 570-706-2400.
To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 6, 2019