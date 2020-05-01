Home

Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.
717 Main Street
Edwardsville, PA 18704
(570) 287-2741
Arline Godula Puscavage

Arline Godula Puscavage Obituary
Arline Godula Puscavage, 82, formerly of Duryea, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare, Taylor.

She was born in Inkerman, the daughter of the late Peter and Vera Augustine Godula. Arline was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School.

Arline loved playing bingo. She was always seen wearing bright-colored hats and enjoyed a lifelong addiction to coffee!

She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Puscavage.

She is survived by her sisters, Patricia West; Veralyn Godula; Jacqueline Spadea; brother, Peter Godula; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the convince of the family.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville, www.russincares.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2020
