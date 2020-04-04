|
Arline H. Johnson, 93, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Sarasota, Fla., where she was a resident since 1993.
She was born Jan. 21, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre.
Mrs. Johnson retired as a senior insurance underwriter with Pennsylvania Millers Mutual Insurance Company in Wilkes-Barre, where she was employed from 1970 until 1986.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Nancy J. Taussig (Donald), Sarasota, Fla.; and four sons, Kenneth Johnson (Deborah Troy), Dallas; Lee Johnson (Phyllis), Mountain City, Tenn.; William Johnson Sr., Sarasota, Fla.; and Thomas Johnson Sr. (Cindy), Plymouth; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many friends and extended family in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Ohio.
There will be no service in Sarasota. There will be a memorial service and interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre, at a later date.
Sound Choice Cremation & Burials, Sarasota, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Arline Johnson's memory or make a donation to Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2020