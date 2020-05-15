Home

Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Private
To be announced at a later date
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arline M. Rittenhouse


1926 - 2020
Arline M. Rittenhouse Obituary
Arline M. Rittenhouse, 93, of Nanticoke and formerly West Nanticoke and Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Birchwood Healthcare Center, Nanticoke, where she was a patient since July 2018.

Born July 5, 1926, in Hamburg, she was one of nine children of the late Daniel and Ethel Shale DeRemer. She married Daniel B. Rittenhouse on April 1, 1946, and shared 57 years of marriage until his passing on Jan. 22, 2004.

Arline was employed for many years as a certified nursing assistant by Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, beginning there at the time of its opening.

She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, West Nanticoke.

The last member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her eight siblings.

She is survived by daughters, Joan West, Nanticoke; and Linda Meeker, Sweet Valley; a son, Kenneth Rittenhouse, Nanticoke; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews,

A private service will be held from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke, with the Rev. Timothy G. Hall, pastor of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke, officiating.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020
