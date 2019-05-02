Arnold T. Borc, 90, of Dupont, died Tuesday afternoon, April 30, 2019, in his home.



His wife, the former Marie Navalany, passed away in February 2009.



He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., the son of the late Thomas and Caroline Borc and was a very active member of the Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, and the Young Men's Society of Resurrection of the church. He was also a member of the Pittston Senior Citizens Center.



He was proud of his Polish heritage and enjoyed to polka dance with his wife at area affairs and on WVIA's Pennsylvania Polka.



He was a self-employed photographer in the Bridgeport area and covered the Bridgeport Fire Department. He also worked for the Dictaphone Corp., Bridgeport and later RCA, Mountain Top, until his retirement. He also assisted at the Stephen Lokuta and Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Homes, Dupont, for over the last 35 years.



Surviving is a daughter, Brenda Finn and husband, Richard, Langhorne, and a grandson, Matthew.



He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen; a brother, Edward; and a sister, Janina.



Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.



Contributions may be made to the Holy Mother of Sorrows Church.

