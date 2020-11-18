Home

Arthur B. Pekata


1929 - 2020
Arthur B. Pekata Obituary

Arthur B. Pekata, 91, formerly of Wilkes Barre and recently of Jackson, N.J., passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Plains Twp. on Aug. 9, 1929, the son of Stanley and Mary Pekata.

He was a graduate of Plains High School.

He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Arthur was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army.

For over 40 years, Arthur volunteered his time at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

He also was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Rose Mary Applestot Pekata, in 2018; brothers, Joseph and Albert; and sisters, Helen and Cecelia.

Surviving are son, Stanley Pekata, and his children, Daniel and Ann; son, Arthur Pekata Jr. and his wife, Anne; brother, Matthew Pekata; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 North Main St., Ashley.


