More Obituaries for Arthur Kemmerer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur C. Kemmerer

Arthur C. Kemmerer Obituary
Arthur C. Kemmerer, 83, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Arthur was born Oct. 17, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, to parents, the late Arthur and Mary Ruth Schmidt Kemmerer. He graduated from GAR in 1954. Arthur served as a Wilkes-Barre police officer for 33 years, retiring as a motorcycle officer.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Kratz; his brother, Henry and wife, Nancy.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Anne; his brother, James; four children, Joanne Namey and husband, Wayne; Michelle Evanoski Kemmerer; Christian and wife, Jenifer Kemmerer; and Dr. Eric Kemmerer; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A private funeral was held per his wishes and a Mass will be celebrated at a later date to celebrate his life.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2020
