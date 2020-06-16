|
|
Arthur C. Kemmerer, 83, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Arthur was born Oct. 17, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, to parents, the late Arthur and Mary Ruth Schmidt Kemmerer. He graduated from GAR in 1954. Arthur served as a Wilkes-Barre police officer for 33 years, retiring as a motorcycle officer.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Kratz; his brother, Henry and wife, Nancy.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Anne; his brother, James; four children, Joanne Namey and husband, Wayne; Michelle Evanoski Kemmerer; Christian and wife, Jenifer Kemmerer; and Dr. Eric Kemmerer; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A private funeral was held per his wishes and a Mass will be celebrated at a later date to celebrate his life.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2020