Arthur Davis, 78, of Newtown section Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Arthur and Helen Davis. He was a graduate of West Pittston High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force.
After returning home, he went to work with International Paper, Taylor, for many years.
He was an avid "family-man." He was a loving husband, father and proud grandfather. He enjoyed any activities and just spending time with his family.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 54 years, Darlene; children, Darryl and wife, Barb Davis; Kindra Shurmanek and husband, Dave; and grandson, Brent.
Due to the current state of emergency, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2020