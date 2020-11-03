Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Arthur W. Evans


1940 - 2020
Arthur W. Evans Obituary

Arthur W. Evans, of West Pittston, passed away at home Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

He was born Oct. 3, 1940, to William B. Evans and Leona Istler Evans in Wilkes-Barre.

Arthur was a man of quick wit and a beautiful voice. He touched so many lives with his larger than life personality.

Arthur attended Wilkes University and graduated from both Bucknell and Cornell universities. His career began as an assistant administrator at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was a vice president at Custom Management and, most recently, proud owner of Evans Hardware, West Pittston.

Arthur was preceded in death by his beloved children, Allison Pepe and Michael Evans; and his brother, Byron Evans.

He is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Evans, West Pittston; his daughter, Jamie Broda and husband, Tom, West Pittston, and their children, Leona and Cooper Broda. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Katherine, William and Elizabeth Pepe, all of West Pittston. Also surviving are his sisters, Linda Frederick and husband, Don, Harveys Lake; Elizabeth Giannone and husband, Nicholas, Hampton Bays, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews that filled his life with so much joy.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.


