Arthur W. Tremelon Obituary
Arthur W. Tremelon, 73, formerly of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Arthur and Emily Schooley Tremelon. He was a 1964 graduate of Plymouth High School.

He worked as a mechanic with Frank Martz Coach Company for many years.

He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and target shooting.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family.

Due to the current state of emergency, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020
