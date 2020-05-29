Home

Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Ashley Elizabeth Stankowich

Ashley Elizabeth Stankowich Obituary
Ashley Elizabeth Stankowich, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, passed Monday, May 25, 2020, from suffering multiple seizures while in the care of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1982, in Dallas, and was a daughter to Russell and the late Billie Swaringin Patts. In 1984 the family moved to San Angelo, Texas, where she attended local school. The family later moved back to the Wyoming Valley in 1989. Ashley attended Cotton Ave. School and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin, Class of 2001. She continued her education and pursued being a nursing assistant.

Ashley also worked as a nursing assistant at The Manor in Kingston; General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, and Wesley Village, Pittston.

Ashley was a loving and caring mother to her son, Damien. She will be remembered as an upbeat person who loved to go camping or spending time with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Patts, on Sept. 24, 2018.

Surviving are her son, Damien; Wilkes-Barre; father, Russell Patts, Wilkes-Barre; brother Russell and his wife, Krystle, Plains Twp.; nieces, Paige and Aaliyah, Plains Twp.; nephew, Francis, Plains Twp.; John Oakley, Wilkes-Barre; and her loving dog, Mia.

Due to the state limitations of attendants, services will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2020
