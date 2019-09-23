|
Aubrey Rose Vargo, 39, died suddenly Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home.
Aubrey was a 1998 graduate of Hanover High School. She worked as a professional waitress then spent her remaining years in restaurant management.
During her youth, she was enrolled in Ballet Northeast, was a cheerleader from elementary through high school, and authored articles for the high school newspaper.
Aubrey loved music she could dance to, making flower arrangements, watching scary movies and attending movies with her children. Her delightful sense of humor and caring nature made for many friends, and she was loved by everyone. She loved attending family gatherings and was especially devoted to her children.
Aubrey was preceded in death by her aunt, Mary Jo LaMas; maternal grandparents, Joseph LaMas and Shirley Smith LaMas; and paternal grandfather, Charles Vargo.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Kathryn and Patrick Vargo; sister, Sydney Scott; mother, Shirley Scott; stepfather, Richard Scott; paternal grandmother, Florence Vargo; father, Charles Vargo; siblings, Amber Miller and Nicholas Vargo; aunts and uncles, Michele LaMas, Angela and John Hoolick, Loretta Brandt; and several close cousins.
We love you, we miss you and we will always keep you in our prayers.
I'll be seeing you later Baby Girl. Love, Momma.
A celebration of Aubrey's life will begin with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at her home at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Aubrey's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 23, 2019