|
|
Audrey Biscontini, 93, passed away at home under hospice care on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
She was born Feb. 13, 1927, and was the daughter of Thelma and Eugene Endress.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Endress; and grandson, Alan Wasielewski.
Surviving are daughter, Nancy Ogin, Florida; brother, Eugene, Pottstown; four grandchildren; Lisa Unvarsky and husband, John; James Ogin and wife, Karyn; John Ogin; Daniel Wasielewski and wife, Paula; eight great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and her fur baby, Tassy.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.
Arrangements are from Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2020