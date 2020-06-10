|
Audrey Dorothy Munkatchy, 79, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Tel Hai Retirement Community, Honey Brook, with her family at her side.
Daughter of George and Marie Baloga Buzinki, Audrey was known for her unfailing compassion. In recent years, she battled Alzheimer's disease and heart failure, as well as a series of other physical ailments that she never let define her.
Born in Kingston during World War II, Audrey was part of the first graduating class of Central Catholic High School and later the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. As a nurse, she served the sick of Wilkes-Barre in Mercy Hospital emergency, maternity and cardiac wards. Audrey was a tireless advocate for the elderly; after her years working as a nurse in Mercy Hospital, she inspected nursing homes as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare's medical review team for almost 30 years.
Audrey was the girlfriend people turned to for health, fashion and relationship advice. She enjoyed laughing with friends, watching figure skating competitions, skiing in her youth and most especially, spending time with her granddaughter. Audrey was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre, and the Church of St. Benedict, Mohnton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ed; daughter, Tara and son-in-law, Brian Beecham; granddaughter, Kyra Beecham; stepson, Mitchell Munkatchy and his wife, Lisa; her sister, Mary Zukosky; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made in Audrey's name to , her favorite charity.
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020