Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Temple Israel Cemetery
Swoyersville, PA
Audrey H. Zinman

Audrey H. Zinman Obituary

Audrey H. Zinman of Dallas, formerly of Kingston, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing Home, Dallas.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Miriam Grossman and was a member of Temple Israel, it's sisterhood and the JCC. She was active with Temple B'nai B'rith and the JWV for many years. Audrey enjoyed volunteering, spending 40 years at General Hospital and 15 years at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Sidney Zinman; and daughter, Cheryl Koval.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Tamanini and her husband, Richard, Trucksville; Donna Nattras and her husband, David, Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Justin and Adam.

Graveside funeral service will be held at noon Friday in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating.

Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre. Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.


