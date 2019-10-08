Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Audrey L. Miller


1931 - 2019
Audrey L. Miller Obituary
Audrey L. Miller, 88, most recently of Dallas, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare, Nanticoke. She was the widow of Charles F. Miller Sr., who passed away May 9, 1997.

Audrey was born Saturday, March 21, 1931, in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Herbert Sr. and Stella Powell Daniels. She is a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1949. She was employed by Bon-Ton in the HR department.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Daniels; and sister, Dorothy Reese.

Audrey is survived by her brother, Herbert Daniels Jr. and wife, Elsie; her children, Cheryl Miller (husband, Don Faegenburg), Dallas; Charles Miller Jr. (wife, Judy); and two grandsons, Blake and Devon Miller, all of Las Cruces, N.M.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of The Village at Greenbriar for their compassionate care over the past 18 months.

Funeral services are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort, and will be private at the family's convenience.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 8, 2019
