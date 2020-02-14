|
Audrey Santa Palsha, 85, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2019.
She was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre. She is the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth May Evans. Audrey grew up in the Heights in Wilkes-Barre and was a graduate of Coughlin High School.
She devoted her life to her loving husband, Edward, and their children and family. Edward built Audrey their dream home in Mountain Top, where they enjoyed 61 years of marriage until Edward's passing in 2015.
She was one of the original members of the Dorrance Twp. Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary in which she was active for over 20 years.
At home in Pennsylvania, she enjoyed spending time with friends, often hosting parties and entertaining. She was a wonderful cook and will always be remembered singing in her kitchen while preparing Sunday dinner.
She loved to travel and upon Edward retiring, they could often be found visiting the beaches of Virginia, the Carolinas and Florida in their camper. On many of those trips they were accompanied by their grandchildren, always making sure to stop at Pedro's South of the Border for a visit.
Audrey loved the beach and many memories of her are centered around summerlong trips to the Delaware seashore with her family.
Audrey will always be fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for her infectious smile and most of all her love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and her grandsons, Royce "Ree" Engler and Eddie Engler.
She is survived by her children, Dorrine and her husband, Royce Engler; and Edward J. Palsha and his wife, Margaret, Dorrance Twp.; grandchildren, Alycia (Palsha) and Josh Pavlick, Mountain Top; and Charisa (Palsha) and Kenny Peresta, Doylestown; great-grandchildren, Joshua Jack Pavlick; Kenneth Ree Peresta; and Brielle Eddie Peresta; sister-in-law Julianne Bozowski, Swoyersville; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Monday with service at noon at George Strish Funeral Home, Ashley.
Internment will be in Enmanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery, Dorrance Twp., immediately following.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 14, 2020