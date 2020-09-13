Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barb Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barb Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barb Watkins Obituary

Barb Watkins, 79, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Barb was born Aug. 28, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late Tom and Elizabeth Whitehouse. A 1959 graduate of Kingston High School, Barb worked for Shoemakers Hallmark Card Store, Edwardsville. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Watkins, in 1959, and Bill joined the United States Coast Guard. They had two children, Tammy Watkins, Mesa, Ariz., and Bill Watkins Jr., Kingston.

She is also survived by her loving sister, Karen Jones, Pittston; six grandchildren, Candice Watkins, Tina Watkins, Caitlin Trantham, CJ, Tim and Logan; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Labecki, Wilkes-Barre.

Barb was a 10-year lung cancer survivor and Lungevity member. She was last here in 2018 to participate in the Lungevity Walk at Kirby Park. Her granddaughter, Candice, coordinated the special Breathe Deep walks every year in Kirby Park for friends and family to participate.

Barb was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed life to the fullest with her husband, Bill. The two enjoyed spending time together in their beautiful home in Arizona, where Bill still resides. The two loved to roller skate and travel extensively. Some of their best trips were back home to Pennsylvania to visit family and friends. The two just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April.

At the family's request, memorial services will be held in Arizona. Friends may make memorial contributions to the Lungevity Foundation in memory of Barb Watkins or at Lungevity.org.


Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -