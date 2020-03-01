Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Barbara Brown
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Barbara A. Brown Obituary
Barbara A. Brown, 82, of Shavertown, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Carl and Anne Williams Nordstrom. She was a 1955 graduate of Coughlin High School and was employed by the former Percy Brown and Company. She later worked for the Social Security Administration until her retirement.

Barbara was a member of the Shavertown United Methodist Church and enjoyed being with her family and friends. Some of the activities she enjoyed included camping, fishing, playing cards and having a good laugh. She was a loving and devoted grandmother who enjoyed time with her grand kids.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Nordstrom, Parsons.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Phillip Brown; daughter, Molly Tulp and her husband, Daniel, Elkridge, Md.; son, Phillip Brown, Sykesville, Md.; grandchildren, Christopher and Katie Tulp. Barbara was close to and loved her sisters-in-law, Beverly, Shirley and Phyllis; and brother-in-law, David, and their spouses, nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.

The funeral will be held at noon Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Robin Baer, pastor of Shavertown United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday. Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 1, 2020
