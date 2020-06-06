|
|
Barbara A. Ermish, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Sept. 5, 1944, in Plains, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Antionette Kemzura Brulo.
Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Plains High School and worked for several years at Bell Telephone and Sears. She later worked for 25 years as a supervisor at Social Security Administration, Wilkes-Barre, until retiring.
She was a loving and devoted member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and reader during Mass.
Barbara also volunteered at Little Flower Manor Nursing Center and Osterhout Library, Wilkes-Barre. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her friends. She enjoyed camping, reading a lot and going to bingo with her bingo buddies, Suzie Hudock and Marion Bly.
She was preceded in death by her son, David, Feb. 6, 2020; brother, Albert Brulo; and sisters, Theresa Hawley; and Beatrice Kwiatkowski.
Surviving are her husband, John, with whom she was married 54 years on Oct. 16; daughter, Donna Matulewski and her husband, Ken, Nanticoke; son, Mark Ermish and his wife, Lori, Pottstown; grandchildren, Derik Ermish; Zak Matulewski; Allie Matulewski; Sean Ermish; and Gabriel Ermish; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Mia Yanuz; and brother, Michael Brulo and his wife, Joan, Maryland.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Barbara's family would like to thank the staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020