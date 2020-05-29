|
Barbara A. Fritzges Davis, 69, a resident of South Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully into eternal life early Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, while in the care of Allied Adult Living Facility, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, where she resided for the past two years.
Born Aug. 26, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, she would have celebrated her 70th birthday later this summer. She was one of three children and the only daughter to the late John and Anne Schmidts Fritzges. Educated in the city schools, Barb was a member of the 1968 graduating class of the Elmer L. Meyers Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Following her formal education and in her youth, she worked in the valley's former shoe industry for several years. Barb's greatest passions were caring for her beloved family. She is remembered as being a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her adoring family. Her physical presence will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life over the years.
After she raised her family, Barb worked in the area's local hospitality profession, serving as a bartender for Jim McCarthy's Tavern on the Hill, Wilkes-Barre, for several years. There she made many friends during her tenure.
She previously attended worship at Central United Methodist Church, Wilkes-Barre.
In her spare time, she worked as an election day polling worker in South Wilkes-Barre for several years and also participated in the winter dart league at McCarthy's Tavern.
Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, Edmund Smith; and more recently by her husband, former Wilkes-Barre City assistant fire chief, Norman H. Davis Jr., on July 27, 2011. Also preceding her were brothers, Earl McGuiness and Jack Fritzges.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold of their mother are her sons, Edmund J. Smith and his wife Tracy, Wilkes-Barre; and Jason Davis and his wife, Sandra, Kingston; grandchildren, Alyssa Kilbourn; Austin (A.J.) Smith, Jaxson Davis and Sydney Smith; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and interment will be private and at the convenience of Barb's family. There will be no formal visitation.
John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre, are honored to care for our friend Barb and her family at this time.
To share words of comfort or a fond remembrance with her boys, please visit her memorial page on our family's website or Facebook page at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2020