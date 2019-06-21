Barbara A. Kunec, 69, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



She was born in Kingston, a daughter of the late Edward and Marian Balberchak Swartz. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a 1971 graduate of College Misericordia.



Barbara's most important job was being a stay at home mom to her children. Later, she served for 10 years as a substitute teacher in Hanover Area School District. She was then employed as a postal clerk by the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years, having worked at the Plymouth and Hunlock Creek Post Offices, prior to her retirement in 2016.



Barbara was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre. She served as past president of the North End Slovak Club Auxiliary. She was also a member of the APWU Postal Workers Local 175 and the Slovak Catholic Sokols. Barbara was a self taught seamstress, who loved to sew for her family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking for the Hanover Twp. Road Department employees.



Barbara was an avid Duke basketball, Notre Dame football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fan.



Barbara loved taking cruises and vacations with friends and her yearly trip to Ocean City, Md. Most of all, Barbara loved spending time with her family, going to her grandchildren's baseball, soccer and football games; camping at Hidden Valley Lake in Hunlock Creek and Friday night pizza at the Grotto in Edwardsville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Frances and William Kunec; by her sister, Ann Swartz; brothers-in-law, Joseph Ulichney, David Fox and Henry Kmetz; and by her dogs, Bo-Bo Biscuit and Bailey.



Surviving is her husband of 48 years, William Kunec Jr.; her children, Rebecca Peters and her husband, Gary, Dallas; William Kunec III and his wife, Amy, Hanover Twp.; Elizabeth Davis and her husband, Shelley, Hanover Twp.; and Kimberly Sweeney and her husband, Liam, Newport Twp.; her grandchildren, Josh and Joseph Peters, Ian and Elyse Kunec and Faith Montana Davis; sisters, Gerry Ulichney, Wilkes-Barre; Mary Fox, Bear Creek Twp.; Caroline Perillo and her husband, John, Dallas; sister-in-law, Martha Ann Kmetz, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Barbara's family would like to thank the ICU nurses at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their wonderful care.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.



Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to Candy's Place, 190 Welles St., 120, Forty Fort, PA 18704.



