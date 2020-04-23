|
|
Barbara A. Lapinski, 87, of Bear Creek, passed away Monday evening, April 20, 2020, at the home of her son, David.
Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Mayshock Stanski.
Barbara was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1951, where she served as class secretary and head majorette. She was employed as a bank teller and secretary throughout her career.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Stanski.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Joseph W. Lapinski, Bear Creek; sons, David Lapinski and his wife, Lara, Benton; and Barry Lapinski and his wife, Tracey, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Abigail, Brooke, Nicholas and Kendall Lapinski; sister, Louise Miller, Dumont, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
Barb dedicated her life to her family. There were many Long Beach Island vacations and family activities enjoyed throughout her years. She especially enjoyed attending Coughlin High School sporting events and the camaraderie of the team's fans.
The family would like to thank her sister, Louise for her dedication as Barb's caregiver these past several years. Barb's family would also like to offer a special thank you to Mary Ellen Mutarelli, Barb's home health nurse, for her compassion, care and friendship to Barb.
Due to the current global state of emergency, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, 1000 East Mountain Blvd., Plains Twp., PA 18711.
For information or to leave Barbara's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2020