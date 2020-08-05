Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
Barbara A. Laure Obituary

Barbara A. Laure, 63, of Pittston Twp., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Hughestown, the daughter of the late Theron and Winifred MacDonald Nill.

She was graduate of Pittston Area High School.

Barbara was a lifelong and devoted member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Pittston. She enjoyed weekend trips with her husband, especially to the Finger Lakes and loved spending time in the summer floating in the pool. Barbara was known for her baking and would make hundreds of cookies at Christmas time to give away to loved ones. Above all else, Barbara loved her family and her granddaughter, Abigail, she was the greatest joy in her life.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Paul Laure; son, Paul Laure Jr., Pittsburg; daughter, Amy and her husband, Rick, Exeter; brother, Robert Nill and his wife, Danel, Sharksburg, Md.; granddaughter, Abigail; and a niece.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. John Zimmerman, her pastor, will officiate.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m.

Internment will be held at a later date.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we would ask friends attending the viewing to be patient as a slight wait may occur due to restrictions. Masks are required and CDC and state guidelines will be followed.


