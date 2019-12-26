|
Barbara A. Minnick Sabol, 90, of North Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully into eternal life late Monday evening, Dec. 23, 2019, in the comfort of her residence following a recent illness.
Born Oct. 10, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, she was one of seven children to the late Andrew and Anna Lorinc Minnick.
Educated in the local schools, Mrs. Sabol was a graduate of the former Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School. She later furthered her education toward her vocation by attending the Wilkes-Barre Business School.
Prior to her formal retirement, Barbara was employed in data processing and later the claims department for the Social Security Administration's Wilkes-Barre offices. Previously, she was a bookkeeper for Sirkin and Horowitz as well as Almos Domestics.
She was a life member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Wilkes-Barre, where she previously served on the Dorcas Guild. She also held membership in the Ruby Rose Divas Chapter of the Red Hat Society of Luzerne County and previously was active with local wives and spouses of prisoners of war through the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Twp.
In her spare time and being an avid fan, she loved to attend, watch and cheer for Penn State Football. She especially enjoyed the annual trips to Florida and Colorado with her daughter Audrey and son-in-law, John.
Barbara is remembered as being a loving and devoted wife, mother, neighbor and friend. Her presence will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel Sabol, on Feb. 19, 2000. At the time of Mr. Sabol's passing, the couple shared almost 40 years of married life together.
Also preceding her were brothers, Andrew, Joseph and Albert Minnick; sister, Margaret Schrader; and most recently by her brother-in-law, Joseph Mattias.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold of their mother are her children, Daniel L. Sabol, at home; Audrey L. Lose and her husband, John, Dallas; sister, Alma Mattias, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; brother, Frederick Minnick and his wife, Renee, Damascus, Md.; sister-in-Law, Margaret Mihoch, Kingston; several nieces, nephews, fellow congregants and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Sabol will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday from North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. The Rev. Peter J. Haenftling, pastor of St. Matthew, will serve as celebrant and leader of worship.
Interment will be next to her husband in St. Matthew Lawn section of Fern Knoll Burial Park, Midland Avenue, Dallas, where the Rite of Committal will be conferred.
Relatives and friends may join Mrs. Sabol's family for visitation and shared remembrances Friday morning directly at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of floral tributes, Barbara's family would be humbled if those wishing to give a monetary expression of remembrance, kindly consider her church, St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 663 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.
Solemn Christmas greetings, words of comfort or directions to services may be shared on our family's website by visiting www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019