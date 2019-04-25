Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Orbinati. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born May 25, 1929, in Shickshinny, she was a daughter of the late John and Josephine Kish Lazarowicz.



She graduated from the former Shickshinny High School and was employed for 20 years until she retired from Bercon in Berwick.



She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, and the former women's auxiliary of the Mocanaqua Veterans of Foreign Wars.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Orbinati, who died July 13, 2000. She was the last survivor of her immediate family.



Surviving are her son, Barry Orbinati, Townsend, Del.; daughters, Joyce Orbinati, Shickshinny; Deborah Sobczak and her husband, William, Philadelphia; and Dianne Boberick Geurin, Shickshinny; five grandchildren, Susan, Barry (Bubba), Lacey, Danielle and Dana; four great-grandchildren, Kindra, Sophia, Brynne and Mitchell; sister-in-law, Sylvia Ciarafoni; and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mocanaqua.



