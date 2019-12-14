|
Barbara A. Serbin, 53, of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Balint Kotch.
She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and attended Luzerne County Community College.
Barbara was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter.
Prior to her illness, she had worked as an optometrist with Eyeland Optical.
Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Michael E. Serbin; a sister, Marlene and her husband, Peter Walko, Wilkes-Barre; and a brother, Richard Kotch; along with nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Michael E. Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Donations may be made to Share the Harvest.org, 6780 Hickory Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019