Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
8:45 AM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St
Pittston, PA
Barbara A. Staffaroni Granahan Obituary
Barbara A. Staffaroni Granahan, 76, of Pittston Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the widow of Charles P. Granahan, who passed away on May 16, 1995.

Born in Pittston, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Lucy Panunti Staffaroni.

Prior to retirement, she was employed by Sears, Wilkes-Barre. Barbara was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston and a member of its Altar & Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Modern Lanes Women's League bowling for the Lady Birds. She enjoyed playing bocce ball, her weekly pinochle games with family and friends and also going to the casino.

Barbara was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, who was cherished by her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Buffi; and sister, Marie Romano.

She is survived by her son, Charles Granahan Jr. and wife, Lisa, West Wyoming; daughters, Jodi Cegelka and husband, Stanley, Pittston; Alicia McAndrew and husband, Patrick, Jenkins Twp.; grandchildren, Jordan and Tyler Cegelka; Parker; and Dean McAndrew; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 8:45 a.m. Friday from Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish 237 William St., Pittston.

Interment will be in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

For directions or to send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2020
