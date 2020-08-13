Home

Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Barbara A. Tabbit

Barbara A. Tabbit Obituary

Barbara A. Tabbit, 70, of Lower Askam section of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was a resident at Guardian Healthcare Center, Sheatown, the past three years.

Born Nov. 10, 1949, she was the daughter of Mary Lou Dula Youlls, currently a resident at Guardian, and formerly Korn Krest section, Hanover Twp., and the late Walter Youlls.

She was a graduate of Hanover High School. Prior to retiring in 2010, she was employed for 20 years at the Lord and Taylor Distribution Center, Wilkes-Barre Twp., and previously worked at Park Market Nanticoke for over 20 years.

She was a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood.

Besides her father, Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Youlls.

In addition to her mother, Mary Lou, she is survived by her husband of 41 years, Leon Tabbit; sons, Michael Brogan, Harveys Lake; and Richard J. Brogan Jr. and wife, Sherri, Nanticoke; grandchildren, April Lynn Brogan; Tiffany Lynn Brogan; and Richard J. Brogan III; a brother, Robert Youlls and wife, Elsie, Pittston; a sister, Deborah Gushock and husband, James, Wilkes-Barre; and brother, Dean Youlls and wife, Christa, Berwick; a niece; and several nephews.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

Interment will be in St. Joseph's Slovak Catholic Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Viewing and visitation hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

To leave the family a condolence or an expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.


