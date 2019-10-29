|
Barbara Ann Barron, 72, of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kingston Health Care Center.
Born June 4, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, Barbara was the daughter of the late Solon and Kathleen "Gruver" Fenner. She worked at Penn Footwear company.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Joseph Barron; and siblings, Violet Coopey, Dorothy Fenner, Randy Fenner, Eugene Basher, Joey Basher and Bernard Basher.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kim Barron; brother, Solon J. Fenner Sr.; sister, Kathleen Skrzypkowski; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday evening. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 29, 2019