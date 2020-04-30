|
Barbara Ann Collum, 82, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home.
Barbara was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., a daughter of the late Alphonse R. and Jean Skola Saporito. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1956.
Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Church, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre.
Barbara was a devoted wife and mother. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "YaYa" (grandmother). She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and she enjoyed spending time spending time at the family trailer on Lake Oneida, N.Y.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Patrick Collum, in 1997; and by her siblings, Joan Saporito; Diane Faux; Helen Neylon; Phyllis Friedman; Veronica Tonart; and Frank Saporito.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, James Thomas Collum Sr.; children, James Thomas Collum Jr. and his wife, April, Kingsley; and Jean Marie Temarantz, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Brandon Adkins, Ian Temarantz and Ashton Temarantz; great-grandson, Brian Dunlap; sisters, Judith Baker, Bristol; Gloria Jean Chase, Harveys Lake; and JoAnne Thomas and her husband, David, Media; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. There will be no calling hours. A public celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences can be sent by visiting Barbara's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2020