Barbara Ann Gurdock, 87, of Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully of natural causes on Monday, May 25, 2020, while being cared for in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Avoca, she was the daughter to the late Joseph and Josephine Wasik Panek. She grew up in Avoca and was a graduate of Avoca High School.
In 1955, Barbara married Walter Gurdock Jr. Soon they moved to Linden, N.J., where Walter worked at the GM Factory.
After a few years, they moved back to the Wyoming Valley and started a family. Barbara then began working in the local garment industry as a seamstress. She became a life member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and after working in the local garment shops for over 30 years, she retired.
During the years, Barbara was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Avoca; Secretary of the local Civic Action Committee; and a current life member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.
Throughout her life, Barbara had three passions, spending time with her family, polka dancing and watching her Pittsburgh Steelers play.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Walter Jr.
Surviving are her daughters, Barbara and Bonnie Gurdock, both of Wilkes-Barre; sons, Walter III and his fiancee, Margaret, Wilkes-Barre; and Joseph and his fiancee, Beverly, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Desiree Gurdock; Joshua Gurdock; and Emilie Gurdock, all of Wilkes-Barre; brother, Martin J. Panek and wife, Ethel, Moscow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private and being held at the convenience of her family.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Jameson Woodard and the PCU staff of Geisinger Hospital, Plains Twp., for showing empathy to our family and mother when it was needed. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2020