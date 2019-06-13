Barbara Ann Hudak Cawley, 79, of West Pittston, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late George and Rose Augustinsky Hudak. She was a 1957 graduate of Dunmore High School. She was joined in marriage to Patrick Cawley of West Scranton on May 5, 1962, and they moved to West Pittston shortly after.



In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by her daughter, Eileen; and son, Patrick, West Pittston; aunt, Olga Petrolini, York; in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Barbara always looked on the bright die of life and cherished time spent with family and friends, whether it be in person or over the phone. She loved to embark on road trips near and far and has many fond memories of her visits to the Jersey Shore and countless Broadway shows. Also an avid sports fan, she cheered on Penn State, Notre Dame and the Philadelphia Phillies, win or lose. Concert were her passion and even if it took walkers or wheelchairs, she'd catch Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Elton John or Bon Jovi. She'll now get to watch her favorite acts from the best seat in the house.



Appreciation goes out to the countless doctors, nurses and medical professionals who cared for Barbara throughout the years. Their kindness and compassion during trying times truly made a positive impact on her life.



The family will greet relatives and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Immaculate conception Church, Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Monsignor John J. Sempa whose spiritual guidance and prayers supported us through Barbara's journey to eternal peace in heaven.



Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Anthony L. Recupero Funeral Home, 406 Susquehanna Ave., West Pittston.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Corpus Christi Parish Social Concerns, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.